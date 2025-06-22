Hardrock is currently gearing up to release his anxiously awaited upcoming album, Slimey Fella. The project is slated for release on June 27, and while fans still have a few more days until they can hear it in full, the Atlanta artist decided to give them a taste of what's to come. Last week, he delivered his new track "Biggest Soldier" alongside an accompanying music video.
The laid-back, summer-ready single features bold lyrics about clashing with opps, women, and more. It serves as a solid preview of what listeners can expect on his upcoming LP, and follows various other teasers Hardrock has dropped off in recent months.
After announcing the name of the project back in February, for example, he unveiled a snippet called "MOVIN.” Just a few days later, he teased another song called "4LIFE.” He's since previewed tracks called “Pour It Up”, “Red Guts,” “How I Hit”, and more. In May, he also shared a music video on X for his song “LAZARBEAM."
In a tweet posted that same month, he set the bar for his upcoming project high, telling his supporters "album finna fuk they heads up.. they ain ready."
Following the release of his latest song, he also took to X to hype up Slimey Fella. "BIGGEST SOLDIER OUT NOW!," he wrote. "Album very fkn soon. Like dis month Soon."
Slimey Fella will follow his debut album 1of1, along with his sophomore album, My Gift To You.
Hardrock "Biggest Soldier"
Quotable Lyrics:
In the field, b*tch I'm playin' ball just like a jock (Just like jock)
Check the time, it don't matter, b*tch, this sh*t don't stop (Sh*t don't stop)