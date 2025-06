Atlanta rapper Hardrock is currently preparing to unleash his eagerly anticipated new album, "Slimey Fella," on June 27.

After announcing the name of the project back in February, for example, he unveiled a snippet called "MOVIN.” Just a few days later, he teased another song called "4LIFE.” He's since previewed tracks called “Pour It Up”, “Red Guts,” “How I Hit”, and more. In May, he also shared a music video on X for his song “LAZARBEAM."

Hardrock is currently gearing up to release his anxiously awaited upcoming album, Slimey Fella. The project is slated for release on June 27, and while fans still have a few more days until they can hear it in full, the Atlanta artist decided to give them a taste of what's to come. Last week, he delivered his new track "Biggest Soldier" alongside an accompanying music video.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.