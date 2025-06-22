The Kid Laroi has finally shared his new single, "HOW DOES IT FEEL?" after teasing the upbeat track with a post on social media, last week, reading: "SUMMER STARTS THIS FRIDAY…” On the song, Thundercat is credited as a producer, according to Rolling Stone. Laroi sings about meeting a girl he's interested in at a party. It arrives as his second single of 2025, following "ALL I WANT IS YOU," earlier this month.

Along with the song's release, Laroi dropped a music video shot at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. In the comments section, fans are already obsessing over the release. "Love how kid laroi is changing his sound. Bros on a generational run right now," one top comment reads. Another adds: "i know fs that im gonna play this song ON REPEAT this whole summer." While Laroi hasn't officially announced a new album to accompany the singles, fans seem to believe that move is imminent. "Album is gonna save the summer," remains the top comment on the video.

A new project would mark his first studio album release since his breakthrough debut, The First Time, back in 2023. That album featured collaborations with Jungkook, Central Cee, Future, BabyDrill, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Robert Glasper, and D4vd. He dropped a deluxe version with an appearance from Lil Yachty as well.

The Kid Laroi - "HOW DOES IT FEEL?"

Quotable Lyrics: