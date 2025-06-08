The Kid LAROI fans have been patiently waiting for his sophomore album since 2023. While an official release date has not yet been confirmed, the Australian performer recently decided to give his supporters a taste of what's to come. Last week, he took to Instagram to announce the release of his new single, "All I Want Is You."

"It’s 7:47pm im back in Paris.. surprise! im dropping a song tmrw night :) it’s called 'all I want is you'. something to say thank you for sticking with me & being patient. so. this one’s for you. love you tons. & SEE YOU TMRW NIGHT 9PM PST 🩵 @instaclam @dxwork," he captioned a set of mirror selfies.

The moody track is expected to appear on his upcoming project and has managed to get listeners even more eager to hear it in full. The album, reportedly titled WATCH THIS!, is expected to drop sometime this year.

The Kid LAROI also recently teamed up with his girlfriend, fellow musician Tate McRae, for the track “I Know Love.” During an interview with Elle earlier this month, he praised the pop star, calling her “the hardest working artist” he’s ever met.

“And I don’t say that because she’s my girlfriend,” he added. “Seeing how hard she works inspires and encourages me to follow along and do the same. There’s something really, really motivating about that — and really attractive as well.”

The Kid LAROI - "All I Want Is You"

