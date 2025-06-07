Two of California's longest tenured rappers, E-40 and JasonMartin, are providing wise advice for others. They are doing so on their latest collaboration "Too Much," which is out as of this weekend.
The track belongs to E-40 and it's one of many joint efforts. But this one won't get lost in the shuffle thanks to aforementioned message and theme. "It's too much real sh*t going on / Quit worrying about the fake, n****, yeah, yeah," JasonMartin raps on the sticky chorus.
E-40's unmistakable flow is on full display here as well as he drops truth after truth. "Don't worry about the fake 'cause the hate gon' come with the platе / The peons, they hеlla late, they late like holiday freight / And b*tch, I'm one of the greats and that ain't up for debate (Yep)."
Taking this track up a notch is the addicting instrumental. It's laced with West Coast bounce and a sticky piano melody. Overall, E-40 and JasonMartin's "Too Much" is a standout and deserves a spin ASAP.
For the Bay Area native, this single arrives following a multi-decade spanning NPR Tiny Desk performance. He was brought on to kick off this year's Black Music Month and he delivered for them in every way.
E-40 & JasonMartin "Too Much"
Quotable Lyrics:
As long as you don't try to line me up and stab me in the back (Uh)
As long as you don't try to get me chipped and get a player capped (Yep)
Misery love company, but company don't like misery
Now are we getting along? We better be, we family
I finally figured it out, I think I finally figured it out
Stop making excuses for ninjas and giving 'em the benefit of the doubt