E-40 performed several of his biggest hits from his popular sophomore album, In A Major Way, on the latest episode of NPR's Tiny Desk in celebration of the project's 30-year anniversary. In doing so, he revealed several interesting tidbits about the music.

Before launching into his hit song, “U and Dat," E-40 revealed how the track came together. “This next song was done at Stankonia studios. That’s Outkast’s studio. Legendary. I called one of my partner’s up… He goes by the name of T-Pain. I love you T-Pain. I love you Lil Jon,” he shared, as caught by Vibe.

Other songs on the setlist include "Da Bumble," "Yay Area," "Sprinkle Me," "Captain Save a Hoe," "Snap Yo Fingers," "Choices (Yup)," "Hope I Don't Go Back," "1-Luv," "Function," and "Tell Me When to Go."

E-40 "In a Major Way" Album

E-40 dropped In a Major Way on March 14, 1995 as a critical and commercial success. The album peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified Platinum by the RIAA. It features collaborations with 2Pac, Celly Cel, Mac Shawn and more.

NPR has been celebrating "Black Music Month" by having Tiny Desk episodes spotlight landmark album annversaries. Other performers include Wiz Khalifa, whose Kush & Orange Juice turns 15, as well as Beenie Man, The Backyard Band, and more.

“The idea of celebrating anniversaries came to me as I witnessed Chaka Khan deliver one of the most outstanding Tiny Desk concerts of all time last year. She reminded us that she’s been making music for 50 years. I tossed the idea around to my teammates, and they immediately came back with some heavy hitters reaching significant milestones in 2025,” producer and host Bobby Carter said, per NPR.