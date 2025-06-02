News
E-40 Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "In A Major Way" On NPR's "Tiny Desk"
E-40 released his classic sophomore album, "In A Major Way," as a critical and commercial success back in March 1995.
By
Cole Blake
8 mins ago