E-40 Proclaims He's Been "Beating They Ass" On The Mic For Years

BY Devin Morton 249 Views
20250507_011325578_iOS20250507_011325578_iOS
The legendary E-40 shows that he'll never stop rapping, much like his peers who've also yet to slow down their output.

The legendary E-40 does not need any introduction. The 57-year-old California rapper and entrepreneur has been in the game since he was just 19. About a month ago, fellow California legend and close collaborator Too Short dropped a single called "Still Mackin'," a track that doubled as a declaration that the 59-year-old had no plans to retire anytime soon. E-40's taken a similar route here, which is unsurprising given how prolific he's been over the years.

"Beating They Ass" is the name of the latest track from E-40, and it features some familiar territory for the MC. The beat is pretty inconspicuous, not really standing out as anything particularly great for him, though he has rapped on great beats in the past. It's unmistakably West Coast but does not do much else beyond providing that bit of flavor.

Lyrically, E-40 is in pure punchline mode. He's always been a witty rapper, knowing when to throw some fun bars in there. The whole song is him throwing those types of lines out there, and not every one lands but he's so charismatic that they roll off him and he moves onto the next one. E-40 confirmed on Instagram that he has a couple of new albums on the way, Rule of Thumb 2 and Rule of Thumb 3. He did not attach a formal release date to that announcement, but it would not be surprising if fans got one (or both) of those albums by the end of 2025. You can listen to his latest track below.

E-40 - "Beating They Ass"

Quotable Lyrics:

Dual exhaust, roaring like a lion (roar!)
GI certified, flawless, diamond (luxurious)
Got my cleats, on the turf, like a lineman (heavy)
Trees just got burnt, now they dryin' (they ready)

Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
