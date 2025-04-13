Too Short Tells The World He's "Still Mackin" On New Single

Too Short released his first album, Don't Stop Rappin', in 1983. He was 17 years old at the time. Over 40 years later and at nearly 60 years old, he's taken his own advice. The legendary Oakland rapper has nearly 30 total albums to his name. And now, he's dropped another single. His latest single is called "Still Mackin," and it's a declaration that he is still putting out new music and seemingly does not intend to slow down. One may say he's never going to stop rapping.

Lyrically, Too Short is in his typical form. He's always been witty and that has not gone away, even as he's this deep into his career. He delivers his pimp bars over a smooth West Coast beat, produced by V.T., who's previously done other work with Too Short and E-40. The track is easy to listen to, and his flow has never gone away. Too Short has not announced plans to drop a new album yet. But he's always working on something, whether it's by himself or with E-40 (or whoever else he decides to rap with). Overall, "Still Mackin" is a smooth track from someone with no plans of slowing down his output, several decades into his career. We should all aspire to love something as much as Too Short still loves hip-hop. Give "Still Mackin" a listen below.

Too Short - "Still Mackin"

