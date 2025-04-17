Too Short Explains Why He Avoided Hanging Out With 2Pac

Too Short says that he used to avoid hanging out with 2Pac because he was worried about being a bad influence on him. He discussed his relationship with the late rapper during an interview on History of the Bay with Dreg Ones.

"2Pac and Shorty B jumped in the truck with me, and I noticed that he had a pistol on him," Too Short recalled, as caught by Complex. "I was just thinking to myself, I carry guns a lot... I'm from Oakland and I just wouldn't let a Oakland n***a or any other n***a know that I got my thing on me at the time. It's just something you just don't do."

Once he noticed the gun, Too Short decided it'd be best if he doesn't bring 2Pac to certain parts of Oakland. "I knew what he was getting into and I was like, 'If my guys catch wind of his ambition, they're going to cling to him,'" he continued. "He could find his way anywhere he wants in the world, but I'm not bringing him to where I'm at... I could tell that he wanted the streets."

"I personally avoided ambitious 2Pac, because he probably would have ended up in some f*cked up spaces around me," he added. "You got to be in the right state of mind... He did it, bro, he went to L.A. he ended up in those circles. ... He was like, 'I want to be that gangster revolutionary,' like everything. 'I want to be the ladies man, I want to be the biggest rapper.' He had that ambition. I was like, 'get that sh*t away from me.' I didn't want to be a bad influence on 2Pac, and that was just my choice."

Too Short's New Song

The appearance on History of the Bay comes after Too Short put out a new single, "Still Mackin," last week. He's currently preparing to put out a new album titled, Sir Too Short, Vol 1, on Friday, April 18th. The project marks his first studio release since 2019's The Vault.