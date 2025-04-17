Too Short Explains Why He Avoided Hanging Out With 2Pac

BY Cole Blake 820 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Stockton Record
Rapper Too Short performs on the grandstand stage at the San Joaquin County Fair in Stockton on Jun. 1, 2024. © CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Too Short's currently gearing up to release his first album in five years, "Sir Too Short, Vol 1," on Friday.

Too Short says that he used to avoid hanging out with 2Pac because he was worried about being a bad influence on him. He discussed his relationship with the late rapper during an interview on History of the Bay with Dreg Ones.

"2Pac and Shorty B jumped in the truck with me, and I noticed that he had a pistol on him," Too Short recalled, as caught by Complex. "I was just thinking to myself, I carry guns a lot... I'm from Oakland and I just wouldn't let a Oakland n***a or any other n***a know that I got my thing on me at the time. It's just something you just don't do."

Once he noticed the gun, Too Short decided it'd be best if he doesn't bring 2Pac to certain parts of Oakland. "I knew what he was getting into and I was like, 'If my guys catch wind of his ambition, they're going to cling to him,'" he continued. "He could find his way anywhere he wants in the world, but I'm not bringing him to where I'm at... I could tell that he wanted the streets."

"I personally avoided ambitious 2Pac, because he probably would have ended up in some f*cked up spaces around me," he added. "You got to be in the right state of mind... He did it, bro, he went to L.A. he ended up in those circles. ... He was like, 'I want to be that gangster revolutionary,' like everything. 'I want to be the ladies man, I want to be the biggest rapper.' He had that ambition. I was like, 'get that sh*t away from me.' I didn't want to be a bad influence on 2Pac, and that was just my choice."

Read More: Too Short Urges Kendrick Lamar To Skip "Not Like Us" During Halftime Show

Too Short's New Song

The appearance on History of the Bay comes after Too Short put out a new single, "Still Mackin," last week. He's currently preparing to put out a new album titled, Sir Too Short, Vol 1, on Friday, April 18th. The project marks his first studio release since 2019's The Vault.

It will include features from Snoop Dogg, Larry June, and King George. Additionally, Ant Banks will handle production on the project.

Read More: Too Short Tells The World He's "Still Mackin" On New Single

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.2K
Mount Westmore Tour With Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube In Concert - Stockton, CA Music Too Short Praises Tupac's Lightning-Fast Writing Process: Watch 1033
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.6K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 5.6K