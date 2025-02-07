Too Short Urges Kendrick Lamar To Skip "Not Like Us" During Halftime Show

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 05: Rapper Too Short performs during the halftime of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers game at Crypto.com Arena on April 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
One West Coast icon to another.

We struggle to think of a Halftime Show that has been this discussed about beforehand. Kendrick Lamar has the entire world waiting to see how he will navigate the tricky legal waters of "Not Like Us" during his Halftime Super Bowl performance. The rapper already confirmed that he will be performing the song, but now another West Coast legend, Too Short, is speaking out against the decision. Short told TMZ that he doesn't want to see Lamar play "Not Like Us" during the Halftime Show because it'd be unnecessary.

"If I was him I wouldn't do it," Too Short asserted. He told the outlet that it would be more of a flex to leave the Drake diss on the table. "That's more of a jab that doing it," he added. "[Lamar] just did the Grammys, man. I wouldn't do it." There's definitely something to be said for Too Short's approach. It would say quite a bit if Lamar were to sidestep the Drake-centric song, and ensure the focus stays on him and SZA during the Halftime Show. That said, "Not Like Us" did just take home five Grammy Awards, and is the biggest hit of Lamar's career.

Too Short's Brother Was Recently Killed

Too Short's angle would do wonders for the lawsuit UMG is currently embroiled in with Drake. The 6 God is taking the label to court for defamation due to the pedophile allegations in "Not Like Us." This is largely why UMG and the NFL are working together to determine whether certain lyrics from the song should be censored during the Halftime performance. It remains to be seen how Kendrick Lamar plans to deal with the situation. Regardless, though, he will go against Too Short's advice and play the song in some shape or form.

Too Short has also been dealing with turmoil. His brother, Wayne Shaw, was shot and killed on January 29. He has not issued any statements on Shaw's death, but he has posted several videos to Instagram. In one of them, Too Short claimed he was not responding to messages from friends and family. "Aint really replying to a lot of texts or answering calls right now," he wrote. "I can’t." He also posted a video in which he listened to an Ohio Players song. "Real tears," he captioned it.

