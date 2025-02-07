Too Short Urges Kendrick Lamar To Skip "Not Like Us" During Halftime Show

We struggle to think of a Halftime Show that has been this discussed about beforehand. Kendrick Lamar has the entire world waiting to see how he will navigate the tricky legal waters of "Not Like Us" during his Halftime Super Bowl performance. The rapper already confirmed that he will be performing the song, but now another West Coast legend, Too Short, is speaking out against the decision. Short told TMZ that he doesn't want to see Lamar play "Not Like Us" during the Halftime Show because it'd be unnecessary.

"If I was him I wouldn't do it," Too Short asserted. He told the outlet that it would be more of a flex to leave the Drake diss on the table. "That's more of a jab that doing it," he added. "[Lamar] just did the Grammys, man. I wouldn't do it." There's definitely something to be said for Too Short's approach. It would say quite a bit if Lamar were to sidestep the Drake-centric song, and ensure the focus stays on him and SZA during the Halftime Show. That said, "Not Like Us" did just take home five Grammy Awards, and is the biggest hit of Lamar's career.

Too Short's angle would do wonders for the lawsuit UMG is currently embroiled in with Drake. The 6 God is taking the label to court for defamation due to the pedophile allegations in "Not Like Us." This is largely why UMG and the NFL are working together to determine whether certain lyrics from the song should be censored during the Halftime performance. It remains to be seen how Kendrick Lamar plans to deal with the situation. Regardless, though, he will go against Too Short's advice and play the song in some shape or form.