Kendrick Lamar Will Reportedly Have "Big Surprise" During Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar has the world watching. The rapper has absolutely dominated the last year in pop culture. He demolished Drake on their battle, and cleaned up at the Grammys with five wins. He also dropped the critically acclaimed album GNX. Kendrick Lamar can do no wrong in the eyes of his fans, and the Super Bowl Halftime Show will be the culmination. He will partner up with SZA to perform a medley of his biggest hits. There are now reports, though, that Lamar will be doing even more.

Hits Daily Double posted a blurb on Kendrick Lamar and his upcoming Halftime Show performance. Most of the information was standard, and stuff that people already knew. There was a huge revelation toward the end of the blurb though. "Hip hop giant brought his broom to Grammys, sweeping up ROTY, SOTY genre wins," the outlet reported. "En route to massive Massive Super Bowl look (with rumors of a big surprise)." It's anybody's guess as to what the "big surprise" will be. Kendrick Lamar has already said that SZA will be accompanying him.

Will Kendrick Lamar Perform "Not Like Us" At Super Bowl?

The rapper has also confirmed that he will be performing the Drake diss "Not Like Us." There has been some contention as to how Lamar will be performing "Not Like Us," sing the song is currently the focus of a UMG lawsuit. Drake is suing the record label for defamation, and TMZ noted that certain lines from the song may be edited during the telecast. It makes sense that Lamar would perform the biggest song of his career, even if West Coast legends like Too Short have urged him to do otherwise.

The "big surprise" will not be revealed until the actual Halftime Show performance. The Super Bowl has a long history of shocking fans by bringing out additional musical performers. It's very possible that Lamar will be bringing out an artist that was previously unlisted on the bill. He's collaborated with some of the biggest names in pop music, like Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift, so it would not be out of the question. He could also go the hip hop route, and enlist legends like Dr. Dre or Snoop Dogg. Hell, we could even see an instance in which Lil Wayne pops up. We can't wait to see what happens.