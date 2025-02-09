SZA Praises Kendrick Lamar For Working “Really Hard” On Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show is hours away, and fans can't wait to see what he has in store for them. Earlier this week, it was reported that he has a "big surprise" planned, leaving them looking forward to whatever it may be. Kendrick's performance isn't the only thing they have to look forward to, however. He'll also be joined by SZA, who was announced as a special guest late last month.
During an interview at the Grammys last week, she was asked about what Kendrick's performance might entail. She didn't provide fans with many specifics, making it clear that she wasn't willing to spoil any surprises. SZA did praise her collaborator, however, noting how hard he's worked on the show.
What Songs Will Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?
"That's King Kendrick's performance, and that is all for him to divulge," she said, per PEOPLE. "What I can say is he's worked really hard on it, and I'm so honored to be a part of it." This isn't the first time fans have heard SZA talk about the upcoming performance, however. During a recent interview with Apple Music's Nadeska Alexis and Eddie Francis, she was asked how she felt when Kendrick asked her to be part of the show.
"Yeah, I didn't expect that at all," she admitted. "I was on the Internet just like everybody else, being like, 'Oh, he about to eat that s**t,' like it is. And that's it, eat it down. And then, like, for someone to ask? I just knew that he wasn't going to ask me, 'cause that would be crazy. And he did, and I laughed."