Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar made history with his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The Compton rapper's performance was the most-watched in NFL history, capturing the attention of a whopping 133.5 million viewers. The record was previously held by Michael Jackson thanks to his 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. It was reportedly viewed by an impressive 133.4 million people.
Kendrick performed a variety of hits like "Humble," "DNA," "Euphoria," and more. Of course, he also delivered a fiery live rendition of his Drake diss track "Not Like Us," which was later mentioned in the Toronto artist's lawsuit against Universal Music Group.
Now, Kendrick has earned his second Emmy award for the explosive show. According to Pitchfork, he's been honored for Outstanding Music Direction alongside musical director Tony Russell. The performance was also nominated in Choreography (Variety/Reality), Outstanding Directing For a Variety Special, and Outstanding Variety Special (Live).
Kendrick Lamar Emmys
Kendrick won his first Emmy back in 2022 for his role in the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which also starred Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and 50 Cent. They were honored for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) along with musical director Adam Blackstone.
His second Emmy win is far from all Kendrick is celebrating these days, however. Last week, it was also reported that he's officially the only rapper this year to have a song chart in the Billboard Hot 100 every single week so far. This is due to the massive success of multiple GNX tracks including "Luther" featuring SZA, "TV Off," "Peekaboo," and "Not Like Us."