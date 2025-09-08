Kendrick Lamar won his first Emmy in 2022 for his role in the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and more.

His second Emmy win is far from all Kendrick is celebrating these days, however. Last week, it was also reported that he's officially the only rapper this year to have a song chart in the Billboard Hot 100 every single week so far. This is due to the massive success of multiple GNX tracks including "Luther" featuring SZA, "TV Off," "Peekaboo," and "Not Like Us."

