Kendrick Lamar and SZA recently topped the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart once again, surpassing BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman.

Currently, Kendrick is preparing to embark on the South American leg of the tour, which SZA will not be joining him for. This month and next month, he'll perform in Mexico City, Bogotá, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago. In December, he'll head to Australia for a handful of shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Kendrick has broken various records on his "Grand National" tour so far too, which he and SZA kicked off in Minneapolis this April. In June, for example, it was named the highest grossing co-headlining tour ever. At the time, it had already raked in an impressive $256.4 million. They've since hit various cities in Europe and the U.K. including Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and more.

It's been a wildly successful couple of years for Kendrick Lamar . Fortunately, his reign shows no signs of ending any time soon. Forbes reports that his hit GNX track with SZA , "Luther," recently reclaimed its No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. The position was previously held by BigXthaPlug's I Hope You're Happy song “All the Way” featuring Bailey Zimmerman.

