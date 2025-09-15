Kendrick Lamar & SZA Reclaim No. 1 Chart Position Thanks To “Luther”

BY Caroline Fisher 313 Views
Kendrick Lamar SZA No. 1 Hip Hop News
attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA recently topped the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart once again, surpassing BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman.

It's been a wildly successful couple of years for Kendrick Lamar. Fortunately, his reign shows no signs of ending any time soon. Forbes reports that his hit GNX track with SZA, "Luther," recently reclaimed its No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. The position was previously held by BigXthaPlug's I Hope You're Happy song “All the Way” featuring Bailey Zimmerman.

"Luther" also recently secured a spot on Billboard's top songs of the summer list. It came in at No. 5 behind Alex Warren's "Ordinary," Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae's "What I Want," and more.

This isn't the only impressive feat Kendrick is celebrating these days, however. Earlier this month, he was honored with an Emmy award for Outstanding Music Direction alongside musical director Tony Russell thanks to his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. It was his second Emmy award.

Read More: SZA Defends Lizzo From Ex-Staffers' Lawsuit Allegations

Kendrick Lamar SZA Tour
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The halftime show was the most-viewed in NFL history with a staggering 133.5 million viewers. It was also nominated for Choreography (Variety/Reality), Outstanding Directing For a Variety Special, and Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Kendrick has broken various records on his "Grand National" tour so far too, which he and SZA kicked off in Minneapolis this April. In June, for example, it was named the highest grossing co-headlining tour ever. At the time, it had already raked in an impressive $256.4 million. They've since hit various cities in Europe and the U.K. including Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and more.

Currently, Kendrick is preparing to embark on the South American leg of the tour, which SZA will not be joining him for. This month and next month, he'll perform in Mexico City, Bogotá, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago. In December, he'll head to Australia for a handful of shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Read More: Tina Fey Makes A Kendrick Lamar/Drake Joke While Presenting At The Emmys 2025

