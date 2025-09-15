Tina Fey brought sharp humor and cultural insight to the Emmy stage Sunday night, lightening a charged moment with a well-timed quip.

Presenting in the Variety Special (Live) category, Fey addressed the high-stakes showdown. It featured Kendrick Lamar’s acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show going head-to-head with Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special.

Lamar’s halftime performance, widely praised as one of the most politically charged and visually innovative in recent memory. It lost to NBC’s golden-anniversary tribute.

Before the winner was announced, however, Fey leaned on her trademark wit to poke fun at the moment. She brings hip-hop’s biggest rivalry into the Emmy spotlight.

“If Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime special wins, woooo, I’m really gonna hear it from Drake... and Drake and I are supposed to play pickleball tomorrow...” Fey told the audience.

The line drew laughter but also carried resonance beyond the joke. Drake and Lamar’s feud has dominated hip-hop headlines for years. The beef has evolved from subliminal shots in songs to social media speculation.

By invoking Drake, Fey tapped into that narrative. She framed Lamar’s Emmy nomination as more than just an awards milestone. It also part of a larger cultural rivalry understood far outside the music world.

Tina Fey’s Kendrick Lamar/Drake Joke

Her mention of pickleball added a satirical edge. Once considered a low-key pastime, the sport has exploded into a celebrity obsession, with everyone from athletes to actors adopting it.

The image of Fey and Drake squaring off on a pickleball court underscored her talent for blending worlds—Hollywood, hip-hop, and everyday pop culture—into a single punchline.

Fey’s quip also softened the blow of Lamar’s loss. Many observers considered his halftime performance a frontrunner, and its defeat could have been met with disappointment. Instead, Fey’s humor reframed the moment, shifting focus from what Lamar didn’t win to how his cultural influence continues to resonate, even in jokes delivered from the Emmy stage.