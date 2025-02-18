Donald Trump Supporters Seethe With Anger Over Tom Hanks' "SNL" Sketch Referencing Kendrick Lamar

Kenan Thompson hosted another edition of the iconic skit, “Black Jeopardy," during Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special over the weekend. In doing so, he made reference to Kendrick Lamar and his polarizing performance during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. “The only Jeopardy! where every single Black viewer fully understood Kendrick’s halftime performance,” Thompson joked to set up the bit. The skit featured several celebrities including Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and Tom Hanks.

Overall, the sketch has had supporters of Donald Trump furious on social media as Hanks played a conservative character wearing a Make America Great Again hat. "This makes me mad," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. "SNL ran a skit tonight w/Tom Hanks as a MAGA racist…he literally recoils when a black game show host reaches to shake hands. So wrong — MAGA isn’t racist! SNL knows they can keep pushing these stupid stereotypes for laughs. Sick." Another wrote: "Tom Hanks went on SNL dressed like a slob mocking millions of Trump supporters - portraying them as dumb, racist, rednecks. Keep it up libs. You'll never win another election again."

Who Attended SNL's 50th Anniversary?

Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special featured tons of celebrities who have appeared on the show over the years. Tina Fey, Molly Shannon, Tracy Morgan, Aidy Bryant, Chloe Fineman, Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Sabrina Carpenter, and many more all attended the star-studded event. Check out the "Black Jeopardy" sketch featuring Tom Hanks above.