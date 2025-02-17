Kendrick Lamar Is The 1st U.S. Lead Artist To Reach A Billion Streams In 2025

Kendrick Lamar adds another new accolade to his week of huge accomplishments. It was announced on Sunday that the award-winner became the first rapper to generate over a billion streams in the U.S. as a lead artist. Chart Data reported the new statistic via X, formerly Twitter. Lamar's streams recevied a huge boost after a month that included record-breaking awards and the biggest moment of the rapper's career so far. Lamar's latest hit, "Not Like Us," is currently the number-one song in the global on Spotify.

Fans shared mixed reactions to Lamar's latest accomplishment on social media. Some found the accolade unbelievable. An X user tweeted, "So he’s been making albums since 2011, and out of NO WHERE he just now hit 1 Billion streams? Just mysteriously out of nowhere? Yeah okay. I hope he sends Drake a card and fruit basket." Another user inquiried about validation, tweeting, "okay BUT WHERE CAN YOU LOOK UP HOW MANY STREAMS AN ARTIST GOT WITHIN A CALENDER YEAR!!!!!!! someone please help."

Kendrick Lamar Streaming Milestones

Kendrick Lamar has reached new heights in 2025, cementing his legacy as one of hip-hop’s most influential artists. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, he dominated the night, taking home five awards. His explosive track "Not Like Us" won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, marking his first victories in these top categories. The achievement is historic—"Not Like Us" is only the second rap song to win Record of the Year, following Childish Gambino’s "This Is America" in 2019. With these wins, Lamar's Grammy count now stands at 22, making him the third most decorated rapper in history, trailing only Jay-Z and Kanye West. His 57 career nominations further reflect his longevity and creative impact.