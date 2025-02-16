"Say Drake," Kendrick Lamar A Million Streams From First-Ever Rapper To Surpass 100 Million Spotify Monthly Listeners

Kendrick Lamar appears to be inches away from another huge milestone in the streaming era. It was announced over the weekend that the award-winning entertainer is a million streams away from becoming the first-ever rapper to surpass over 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Before Kendrick Lamar, Drake held the record for most-streamed rapper on Spotify. Kendrick and Drizzy have been at odds with each other since Lamar collaborated on the hit song "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin. On the track, Lamar issued a challenge to Hip-Hop's proclaimed "Big 3," referring to himself, Drake, and J. Cole.

Since April 2024, Kendrick Lamar has been trailblazing a new path for his career with the release of multiple diss tracks, like "Not Like Us" and "Euphoria," that have reached the top of the charts. He released his latest album, GNX, at the end of the year. The album features SZA, Lefty Gunplay, Roddy Ricch, Mustard, and more. "Not Like Us" secured Lamar a record-breaking five Grammy wins at the 67th Grammys.

Kendrick Lamar & Drake By The Numbers

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance on February 9, 2025, led to a significant surge in his streaming numbers. Spotify reported a 175% increase in Lamar's streams within a week of the event. Notably, his track "Not Like Us," a pointed critique of fellow artist Drake, experienced a remarkable 430% spike in streams. The halftime show, held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, featured Lamar alongside guest performer SZA. Their collaboration captivated an audience of approximately 133.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched halftime show in U.S. history.