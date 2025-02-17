Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Is Still Deeboin' The #1 Spot On Spotify's Global Chart

Kendrick Lamar's massive hit, "Not Like Us," appears unstoppable as it was announced the song remains the number-one song in the global on Spotify. The diss track has been at number-one for an impressive nine straight days on the Spotify chart. The song returned to the top of the charts after dethroning The Weekend and SZA. It fended off new hits from Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, that was released on Friday. "Not Like Us" secured 11.4 million streams this week.

Before this week, “Not Like Us” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks and ruled the Hot Rap Songs chart for 20 weeks. Recently, the song surpassed a billion streams on Spotify, earning a place in the platform’s prestigious Billions Club. The track has led to a legal battle between Drake and Universal Music Group for Defamation. Drake filed a federal lawsuit against the record giant in January. Drizzy claims the label used payola at his expense. UMG denies all claims.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Milestones

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance had an immediate and dramatic impact on his streaming numbers. It proved once again his unmatched influence in hip-hop. Within hours of his electrifying set, fans flooded streaming platforms to revisit his catalog. The rush led to a staggering spike in listenership. After the show, "Not Like Us" saw the biggest surge, soaring 430% in the three hours following the performance, according to Spotify. His overall streams jumped 175%, with tracks like “HUMBLE.” rising 300% and “All the Stars,” his collaboration with SZA, climbing 290%. SZA herself saw an 80% increase in streams.