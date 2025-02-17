Another One! Kendrick Lamar First-Ever To Have Three Albums Chart Simultaneously In Billboard 200's Top 10

Kendrick Lamar adds another first-ever to his resume. It was announced on Sunday that the "Not Like Us" hitmaker is the first-ever rapper to have three albums in the Billboard 200's top 10 simultaneously. Lamar's GNX, DAMN, and Good Kid Maad City currently occupy the top 10. The new accolades follows a huge month for Lamar. He swept the Grammys with "Not Like Us." Last week, he delivered a high-publicized Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance. After the performance, “Not Like Us” saw the biggest surge, soaring 430% in the three hours, according to Spotify. His overall streams jumped 175%, with tracks like “HUMBLE.” rising 300% and “All the Stars,” his collaboration with SZA, climbing 290%. SZA herself saw an 80% increase in streams.

Good Kid M.A.A.D. City, released in 2011, is Kendrick Lamar's debut album. DAMN, released in 2017, is Lamar's highest selling album. GNX, released in 2024, is Kendrick Lamar's latest album that debuted at number-one last December. The new album includes hit songs, "luther," "tv off," "squabble up," and "hey now."

Kendrick Lamar Milestones

The new accolade would receive heavy praise from fans on social media. "Keep in mind that this is 3 albums in the top ten and a single #1 that's not even on any of these albums," tweeted an X user. Referring his Super Bowl performance, another fan tweeted, "They were sleepin’ on him…but “the revolution’s ’bout to be televised, you picked the right time, but the wronggg guyyyy.” A fan acknowledged the culture witnessing a legend in the making. "We are living to see the making of an all-time legend before our eyes," they tweeted. "They will be memorializing this man with statues and teaching college classes about him in the future. Kendrick is something else."