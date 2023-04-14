DAMN
- MusicWho Is Kid Capri? A DJ & Hip Hop PioneerKid Capri's pioneering sound paved the way for hip hop throughout the past several decades, and the legendary MC shows no signs of stopping. By TeeJay Small
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "XXX": A Sonic Manifesto Of Modern TurmoilKendrick Lamar and Bono teamed up for an underrated highlight from "DAMN." By Axl Banks
- MusicKendrick Lamar Allegedly Disses Big Sean, Jay Electronica & French Montana On New Leak: ReportOver the "Paramedic!" beat, Kendrick Lamar takes aim at his contemporaries. By Aron A.
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar’s Best SongsThese are the best songs from Compton emcee, Kendrick Lamar's impressive music catalog.By Michael Lusigi
- SongsKendrick Lamar Reaffirmed His Greatness With "DNA"Today marks the 6th-year anniversary of Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN."By Alexander Cole