DJ Hed Claims The Hate For Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Stems From Hate For The West Coast

Longtime Kendrick Lamar and West Coast radio personality DJ Hed shared his thoughts on the mixed criticism about Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance on the latest episode of The Bigger Picture podcast. He blamed the criticism on possible pre-existing hate for the West Coast. Talking to co-hosts Elliott Wilson and Jeremy Hecht, Hed said, "Because they don't f*ck with it. It's egregious how much he [Kendrick] is leaning in. We didn't like him for that. We liked him because he's like us. He talking about 'slidin.' He sound just like them now. Well, surprise, he's been one of us the whole time. I think the people don't like that."

The implication of West Coast hate comes from high powered individuals voicing that in DJ Hed's presence. Hed continued: "There are individuals who I've heard say egregious things about our [West Coast] culture. People in power, people in real positions. I'm not going to say they name because y'all f*ck with them. I've heard these people say things. And it's immensely disrespectful, the things that they say. Where they don't even understand that they offend anyone. It wasn't like, 'oh I have malicious intent to what I'm saying,' the menality is flawed in a way that they think what they said is ok."

Who Is DJ Hed?

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance ignited widespread debate, with critics highlighting several contentious aspects. A significant point of contention was his decision to feature the diss track "Not Like Us," targeting fellow rapper Drake. This choice drew criticism for overshadowing the celebratory nature of the event. Additionally, some fans reported audio quality issues and questioned certain song selections and lyric modifications. Despite notable guest appearances and symbolic elements, audience engagement appeared muted. The performance's focus on the Drake feud, coupled with these technical and artistic choices, led to a polarized reception and extensive social media discourse.