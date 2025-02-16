Charlamagne Tha God Names The Songs He Preferred Kendrick Lamar Performed At Super Bowl LIX

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 898 Views
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Charlamagne tha God attends the iHeartPodcast Awards at South by Southwest Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Fairmont in Austin.
Charlamagne makes his own list.

Charlamagne Tha God respects the artistic direction of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX; however, he has suggestions on the halftime show's setlist. In a new episode of Brilliant Idiots Podcast, C Tha God names the songs he would have performed at the Super Bowl. Sticking to the political direction, Charlamagne tells his co-host, Andrew Schulz, "This what I wanted... I wanted three songs added to the setlist. The freestyle he did in the beginning, I wouldn't have did that. I would have started with 'Blacker the Berry." Have you ever heard the first verse to 'Blacker the Berry?' ... 'I'm the biggest hypocritic of 2015' ... Imagine him on the car, and the beat is so hard, and so high energy, and so meancing, then right after that, you hear an explosion."

Charlagmane continues his dream set with "Alright." He adds "G.O.O.D. kid Mad City" with an introduction by Samuel L. Jackson. "After he does 'Alright,' Samuel comes out and goes, 'What you doing? You're scaring America. Stop it, right now. Next thing I know, your going to have your homeboys out here. Representing Compton.' And then, boom, 'if Pirus and Crips all got along...' After that, I don't care what you do because you'll have the energy so high, you can take it anywhere."

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Setlist

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance was a masterful blend of artistry and activism, transforming the Caesars Superdome stage into a powerful commentary on contemporary issues. Opening with Samuel L. Jackson portraying "Uncle Sam," Lamar set a provocative tone that challenged traditional narratives. Throughout the 13-minute spectacle, Lamar wove intricate symbolism into his performance. Dancers clad in red, white, and blue formed a fragmented American flag during "HUMBLE," visually representing a nation divided. This imagery underscored themes of systemic inequality and social justice.

Lamar's decision to include his contentious track "Not Like Us," a pointed critique of fellow artist Drake, added another layer of audacity. Despite potential legal ramifications, he delivered the song with unflinching resolve, exemplifying his commitment to artistic integrity. Guest appearances by Serena Williams, performing the C-Walk, and SZA enriched the performance, highlighting Black excellence and unity. These collaborations reinforced the show's celebration of cultural heritage and resilience.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
