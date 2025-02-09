DJ Hed Claims Kendrick Lamar Is "Not Holding Back" Anymore After Super Bowl & Grammys Run

K.Dot is done playing around, it seems.

Kendrick Lamar will cap off his dominant battle run with a Super Bowl halftime show later today (Sunday, February 9), and according to DJ Hed, this monumental trajectory made him lose all pretense. Moreover, while on HipHopDX's "The Bigger Picture" podcast with Elliott Wilson and Jeremy Hecht, the radio host revealed an interesting conversation that he allegedly had with the Compton lyricist. Apparently, K.Dot doesn't want to mince words anymore, and committed to speaking his mind in an unfiltered fashion both in his artistry and, more importantly for him, in his personal life outside of his many accomplishments and astonishments.

"And that's something me and him talked about recently," DJ Hed began concerning Kendrick Lamar. "He's looking at it like, 'I'm not biting my tongue no more for anybody, I'm not holding back.' He's like, 'You get to a certain point where you have kids.' Again, I'm bringing this up 'cause he said it. But he's like, 'When you get to a certain point in your life where you have kids and you got other things that's real life s**t going on, like, none of this other stuff really matters to the level that we think it matters. So now, everybody's just getting uncut, pure, raw. Just how I feel about everything, whether the camera's on or not.'"

Read More: Kendrick Lamar To Make History... Again: A Timeline Of Hip-Hop’s Super Bowl Halftime Moments

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Interview

Furthermore, Kendrick Lamar possibly emulated this mindset during his Apple Music Super Bowl interview with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis. While they didn't touch on any hot topics or specific narratives, they did allude to a lot of diverging storylines from Kendrick's run over the past year, with him reflecting on rap battles, the inspiration behind GNX, and what to expect from his halftime show.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar also recently linked up with Timothée Chalamet for a two-part interview inside a GNX. Again, it's not like they immediately dove into conspiracy theories around the battle, but it did reveal some interesting insights from the pgLang creative. We'll see just how much DJ Hed's words ring true in the near future, whether that relates to the music or the public statements and responses.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Doesn’t Think Kendrick Lamar Should Perform “Not Like Us” At The Super Bowl

[via]

