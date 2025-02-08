Glasses Malone Suspects Kendrick Lamar Wants To “Kick Drake’s A**”

It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar likes tearing into Drake in his diss tracks, but according to Glasses Malone, he might want to take their feud a step further. During a recent appearance on the BagFuel podcast, he revealed whether or not he believes Drake would have any issues if he decided to visit Los Angeles. He thinks that it's unlikely unless he ran into Kendrick himself.

"The only person who wants to kick Drake’s a** is Dot. Dot really wants to kick his a**,“ Malone explained. "That n***a don’t let [stuff] go. Kendrick, for sure, don’t let nothing go. Shout out to the whole TDE family — them n***as hold on to everything. If you say some sh*t, them n***as probably remember what you said to them in fourth grade.” He continued, claiming that Kendrick isn't as good of a kid as the title of his debut album suggests.

Will Kendrick Lamar Perform "Not Like Us" At The Super Bowl?

“Everybody thinks Kendrick is this good kid in the mad city. This n***a is not that good of a kid! He’s a mean person, bro,” he said. “There’s a confusion ’cause of the title of that album, but I don’t think people listened to the material [...] This n***a is funny, he got a thousand jokes. There’s a weird rhetoric that this is some sort of cool guy. Dot is gonna clown you all day. I’ve had to stop this n***a from fighting on tour buses, all kinds of cr*zy sh*t.”