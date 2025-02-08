Joe Budden Thinks Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Interview Was Underwhelming

Kendrick Lamar performs during the second day of Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on Friday, Jun. 16, 2023. © Jamar Coach / Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Budden's podcast spoke on the compelling statements and safe conversations of this sit-down.

The Joe Budden Podcast recently gave their thoughts on Kendrick Lamar and his Super Bowl Apple Music interview, giving their due props and congratulations to Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis for a well-ran, compelling, interesting, yet ultimately safe conversation. Ice and Parks posited that K.Dot was well-spoken, but that the sit-down didn't really contain any hot topics or particularly notable or fiery moments. After all, there is so much to get into with his dominant run. Nevertheless, the cohort praised some of Kendrick's points and themes, such as his words on battle rap, competitiveness, and his inspirations and motivations for his GNX album.

Then, Joe Budden specifically spoke on how corporate the Apple Music interview felt. "I probably never want to see a Kendrick Lamar interview again," he expressed, pointing to how this felt like an obligation to him. Budden believes that the Compton lyricist felt corporatized in this conversation, claiming that a Glasses Malone interview would be much better. However, he also admitted that Ebro and Nadeska made a "safe Black interview" in compelling fashion, but that he's looking for something spicier.

What Songs Will Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

Furthermore, The Joe Budden Podcast agreed that Kendrick Lamar is sadly too big for an interview like that. Not only that, but they theorized that they would only want to talk to him with no media attention whatsoever, just in private conversation. That certainly sounds like the pgLang creative's modus operandi, as his brand and image changed the way he has to move. For example, Melyssa Ford suggested that maybe he spoke on "Not Like Us" more lightly in order to prepare us to hear it at the Super Bowl, which many people are excited for despite the skepticism around this possibility.

Finally, Ish told Joe Budden and company that, despite their wishes for a messier and more blunt interview, Kendrick Lamar might just not be that type of person. The cohort made a distinction between being messy in rap beef and being messy in real life, and it seems like Kendrick doesn't waste his time with the latter in order to make the former that much more meaningful. "Anything I got to say, I'ma say it in rap," Ice characterized as the halftime show performer's ethos. You got to respect it...

