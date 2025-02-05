Kendrick Lamar Fans Taunt Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham With “Not Like Us” Lyrics

It goes without saying that Sunday night was tough for Drake. Kendrick Lamar ended up taking home several awards for his hit diss track "Not Like Us" at the Grammys. He even had the entire crowd chanting lyrics about the Toronto rapper allegedly being a pedophile. Drake wasn't in attendance, but his father Dennis Graham was.

Some of Kendrick Lamar's fans even spotted him leaving the event, and followed him while repeating "they not like us." Unsurprisingly, Graham looked annoyed by all of this, though he decided not to confront them. Reporters later spoke with him, however, asking how he felt about Kendrick's big wins. “I don’t care nothin’ about that sh*t,” he replied. “That ain’t got nothin’ to do with me.” He added that he wishes Kendrick well despite his explosive beef with his son. “All the best to him… I don’t do that bullsh*t,” he said.

Kendrick Lamar Fans Spot Drake's Dad Dennis Graham After The Grammys

Fortunately, it looks like Drake has done his best to remain focused despite the unescapable ridicule. Recently, he kicked off his Australian "Anita Max Win" tour with a bold statement. He performed in a hoodie riddled with bullet holes, symbolizing the countless shots that have been taken at him over the past year. "My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much still alive and that's all thanks to you," he told the audience.