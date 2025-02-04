Drake Affirms That He's "Very Much Alive" At First Show Of His "Anita Max Win" Tour

Kendrick Lamar may have had everyone screaming "A minor" at the GRAMMYs over the weekend, but Drake had thousands of Australian fans loving his performance. Yesterday, The Boy officially kicked off his Anita Max Win Tour in Perth last night. Based on the videos and photos surfacing on social media, it looks like it was a sold-out show. However, it didn't look like it was going to be that way for Drizzy just 24 hours prior. A report from a local news site (Perth Now) said that plenty of different tickets were still available for yesterday's performance, as well as Perth's second.

But despite the uncertainty, it looks as if Drake was completely unfazed by it all. Before closing out his first go around in front of the Australian faithful, he wanted to let everyone in the stands know that he's doing just fine. In fact, he's "very much alive" in his mind. "My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much still alive and that's all thanks to you," he said to an excited crowd.

Drake Is Very Thankful For His Australian Fans

He then continues his uplifting and thankful speech by promising that he will never wait so long to return to AU. For context, it had been eight years since Drake was last seen performing in the land down under. After that, he reminded everyone of his and PARTYNEXTDOOR's upcoming collaborative album $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U that's dropping next Friday.