Drake Hilariously Checks Pregnant Fan Before Spoiling Her With $30K

2024 was an undoubtedly tough year for Drake. The Toronto artist went up against Kendrick Lamar in what would become the most talked about rap beef of the year. Most agree that the Compton MC came out on top. Drake went on to sue Universal Music Group over Kendrick's hit diss track "Not Like Us," which he won five Grammy awards for earlier this month. He even performed it during his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show the following week, meaning millions of viewers saw him label Drizzy an alleged pedophile.

Fortunately, it looks like this year is off to a solid start for Drake. He recently dropped off his eagerly anticipated album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and set off on his Australian "Anita Max Win" tour. He's even been blessing various fans with huge cash gifts throughout the tour so far. Recently, for example, he spotted a pregnant fan in the crowd and decided to give her $30K. He also upgraded her to VIP, guaranteeing that she and her friend had an unforgettable night.

Drake's "Anita Max Win" Tour

"Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there," he said at the time. "Give her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000. Who the f*** brings a baby to a mosh pit?" The fan was one of many concertgoers holding up a sign in the crowd. In fact, so many fans were holding signs that a photo of the audience at the show went viral this week. Most of them were asking for money for things like vet bills, bachelorette parties, Birkins, trips, and more.