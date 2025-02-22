Drake Hilariously Checks Pregnant Fan Before Spoiling Her With $30K

BY Caroline Fisher 185 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Checks Pregnant Fan Hip Hop News
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
During one of his recent concerts in Australia, Drake gave a pregnant fan in the crowd $30K and upgraded her to VIP.

2024 was an undoubtedly tough year for Drake. The Toronto artist went up against Kendrick Lamar in what would become the most talked about rap beef of the year. Most agree that the Compton MC came out on top. Drake went on to sue Universal Music Group over Kendrick's hit diss track "Not Like Us," which he won five Grammy awards for earlier this month. He even performed it during his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show the following week, meaning millions of viewers saw him label Drizzy an alleged pedophile.

Fortunately, it looks like this year is off to a solid start for Drake. He recently dropped off his eagerly anticipated album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and set off on his Australian "Anita Max Win" tour. He's even been blessing various fans with huge cash gifts throughout the tour so far. Recently, for example, he spotted a pregnant fan in the crowd and decided to give her $30K. He also upgraded her to VIP, guaranteeing that she and her friend had an unforgettable night.

Read More: Young Money Forever: Drake Shouts Out Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj During "Anita Max Win" Tour

Drake's "Anita Max Win" Tour

"Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there," he said at the time. "Give her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000. Who the f*** brings a baby to a mosh pit?" The fan was one of many concertgoers holding up a sign in the crowd. In fact, so many fans were holding signs that a photo of the audience at the show went viral this week. Most of them were asking for money for things like vet bills, bachelorette parties, Birkins, trips, and more.

Earlier this month, Drake also selected two people from his crowd in Perth and gave them $20K each. "I don’t know where you’ve been in your life... That’s what we do out here in Perth," he explained onstage. "You gotta show love. You see, it’s nights like these that we can never take for granted. It’s 14,000 people inside one building, and we all got here safe."

Read More: We'll Hold That! The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To Drake's First Week Sales For "$$$4U"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Fans Beg Him For Money At Australian Concert 755
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings Music Drake Gifts $40,000 To Two Lucky Australian Fans At His Perth Show 1012
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour Music Drake Falls Head Over Heels For A Female Security Guard At His Australia Show 6.7K
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Wisconsin vs Kentucky Streetwear Drake Gets Roasted For His Corny & Suggestive T-Shirt While Out In Australia 4.0K