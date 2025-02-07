Drake Falls Head Over Heels For A Female Security Guard At His Australia Show

Drake is having a great time on his spring "Anita Max Win" tour across Australia and New Zealand... And also looking for love, it seems. Moreover, he interrupted one of his shows in Perth to compliment an attractive female security guard who he walked past, but sadly found out quick that he would have to keep looking. "Damn, come here for a second," the Certified Lover Boy told the woman. "Damn, look, look at this, aye. Put her on the camera, she’s fine as hell. Hold on, turn around. Damn, security guard fine as hell. Are you married? Do you have a ring on?"

Then, when the security guard showed off her rock on her hand, Drake went back into "Marvins Room." "Oh, you do. Never mind," he said as he walked away and she laughed behind him. This is one of those funny Drizzy moments that makes as much sense as a random encounter as it does as a staged interaction. He does legitimately surprise people, though, such as some lucky fans in the crowd whom he pledged to gift with $20K each.

When Will Drake Release His Album?

In other Drake news, his collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U comes out in just a week (February 14), just in time for him to add some more new tracks to his "Anita Max Win" tour setlist (perhaps). Maybe he will just save those live debuts for another time, such as a hypothetical joint trek with PND, but either way, fans are very excited to hear this return. There are some questions about whether or not the 6ix God will drop this via UMG considering his defamation lawsuit against them, but we will know those details in due time.