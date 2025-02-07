Drake Falls Head Over Heels For A Female Security Guard At His Australia Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour
Jul 12, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Rap artist Drake performs before Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor appear during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at Budweiser Stage. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A Certified Lover Boy through and through.

Drake is having a great time on his spring "Anita Max Win" tour across Australia and New Zealand... And also looking for love, it seems. Moreover, he interrupted one of his shows in Perth to compliment an attractive female security guard who he walked past, but sadly found out quick that he would have to keep looking. "Damn, come here for a second," the Certified Lover Boy told the woman. "Damn, look, look at this, aye. Put her on the camera, she’s fine as hell. Hold on, turn around. Damn, security guard fine as hell. Are you married? Do you have a ring on?"

Then, when the security guard showed off her rock on her hand, Drake went back into "Marvins Room." "Oh, you do. Never mind," he said as he walked away and she laughed behind him. This is one of those funny Drizzy moments that makes as much sense as a random encounter as it does as a staged interaction. He does legitimately surprise people, though, such as some lucky fans in the crowd whom he pledged to gift with $20K each.

Read More: Kanye West Takes Break From Twitter Rant To Compliment Drake's Viral Bullet-Hole Hoodie

When Will Drake Release His Album?

In other Drake news, his collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U comes out in just a week (February 14), just in time for him to add some more new tracks to his "Anita Max Win" tour setlist (perhaps). Maybe he will just save those live debuts for another time, such as a hypothetical joint trek with PND, but either way, fans are very excited to hear this return. There are some questions about whether or not the 6ix God will drop this via UMG considering his defamation lawsuit against them, but we will know those details in due time.

Meanwhile, the shadow of Kendrick Lamar still looms large over Drake, and vice versa if we're being fair. The Compton lyricist recently seemed to allude to the battle in his Super Bowl press conference. "My intent from day one was to keep the nature of it as a sport," he remarked. "I don't care how motherf***ers look at it as far as like a collaborative effort. That's cool too, but I love when artists grit they teeth."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Explains His Theory That The Weeknd Is Trying To "Embarrass" Drake

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Wisconsin vs Kentucky Streetwear Drake Gets Roasted For His Corny & Suggestive T-Shirt While Out In Australia 2.4K
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings Music Drake Gifts $40,000 To Two Lucky Australian Fans At His Perth Show 510
NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Unveils "Anita Max Win" Tour Dates For 2025 2.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685