DJ Akademiks Claims To Know Which Record Label Will Release Drake's Next Album

There are a lot of questions about Drake's upcoming collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U, especially when it relates to his active defamation lawsuit against his distributor, Universal Music Group (UMG). Many folks wondered how this could affect the release of a future Drizzy project, and DJ Akademiks offered one theory as to how he could sidestep this conflict.

"From what I've heard from some Universal people, I'll tell you the truth. Drake not even gon' be on it," DJ Akademiks claimed during his livestream. "Drake's a feature on all of PARTNYNEXTDOOR's songs. [...] What happens when two artists of two different labels drop a project? [...] Now, I could be wrong and I hope I'm wrong. From what I got told, this is Party's project, and Drake is featured on every song. But is it Drake and Party? Mm-mm. Why? Drake ain't been engaging Universal like that. They've only been talking in court. He ain't talking to them about releasing his next project. Now, he does have to release his next project. What I heard, this project finna come out on Sony Music Entertainment."

When Will Drake Release His Next Album?

For those unaware, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U will release on Valentine's Day (Friday, February 14). DJ Akademiks claimed that the 6ix God will be a feature on almost every song on it (as he alleges it will technically release as a PND album under Sony) and that he might even have a solo song on it despite that technicality. In addition, Ak theorized that this could be a move for The Boy to argue that this fulfills his label contract with UMG and become a free agent, although that's purely speculative at press time.