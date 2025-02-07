Kanye West Takes Break From Twitter Rant To Compliment Drake's Viral Bullet-Hole Hoodie

Twitter may now be referred to as X these days, but what hasn't changed is Kanye West's rants. Since the wee hours of this morning (Feb. 7), he's fired off one demonstrative tweet after another, sharing whatever's on his mind. As with every Ye explosion on social media, most of the posts have been deleted, but there are still quite a few up on his account. Of course, a great deal of them have caused fellow users to get upset. But you Kanye fans are going to be right by his side and support whatever he's got to preach. Because of this, there's been a lot of division over the last few hours.

Some of his tweets have focused on his wife Bianca Censori, which should come as no surprise. For example, he asked a rhetorical question about who his "top five baddest b*tches of all time" are. "My wife" was his answer for each slot with his reasoning being that, "My wife demoralizes b*tches." He's also been seen calling Diddy his idol. "This man gave his life to us... This my hero." Furthermore, Kanye has been hyper critical of rappers and the genre itself during this latest mental release.

Are Kanye West & Drake On Good Terms?

He's judged their fashion sense and how he thinks that hip-hop has nothing to offer him anymore. However, amidst all of this trash talking and discrediting, he did have some compliments to hand out to his "nemesis" Drake. If you've been keeping up with The Boy lately, you may know that he's touring in Australia and New Zealand right now for his Anita Max Wynn (Win) trek. On night one, Drake walked down to the Perth stage wearing a black hoodie but with some extra flair. This garment in particular was covered in bullet holes with some smoke somehow emanating from it.