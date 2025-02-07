Kanye West Takes Break From Twitter Rant To Compliment Drake's Viral Bullet-Hole Hoodie

BY Zachary Horvath 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kanye west
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 28: Kanye West attends Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago on October 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren) LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Twitter may now be referred to as X these days, but what hasn't changed is Kanye West's rants. Since the wee hours of this morning (Feb. 7), he's fired off one demonstrative tweet after another, sharing whatever's on his mind. As with every Ye explosion on social media, most of the posts have been deleted, but there are still quite a few up on his account. Of course, a great deal of them have caused fellow users to get upset. But you Kanye fans are going to be right by his side and support whatever he's got to preach. Because of this, there's been a lot of division over the last few hours.

Some of his tweets have focused on his wife Bianca Censori, which should come as no surprise. For example, he asked a rhetorical question about who his "top five baddest b*tches of all time" are. "My wife" was his answer for each slot with his reasoning being that, "My wife demoralizes b*tches." He's also been seen calling Diddy his idol. "This man gave his life to us... This my hero." Furthermore, Kanye has been hyper critical of rappers and the genre itself during this latest mental release.

Read More: The "Galaxy" Returns: Nike Air Foamposite One Official Photos Released

Are Kanye West & Drake On Good Terms?
Screenshot 2025-02-07 090933

He's judged their fashion sense and how he thinks that hip-hop has nothing to offer him anymore. However, amidst all of this trash talking and discrediting, he did have some compliments to hand out to his "nemesis" Drake. If you've been keeping up with The Boy lately, you may know that he's touring in Australia and New Zealand right now for his Anita Max Wynn (Win) trek. On night one, Drake walked down to the Perth stage wearing a black hoodie but with some extra flair. This garment in particular was covered in bullet holes with some smoke somehow emanating from it.

To top it all off, his walkout music was his Take Care cut "Over My Dead Body." It caught a lot of people's attention online, especially with the subliminal message he was trying to send with it. Even though Kanye West was one of the many to take shots at Drizzy last year, he had to admit that the look was "HARD" during his rant. The question that's probably on folks' minds now is are they cool? Our answer would have to be who really knows at this point. Ye did admit in his Justin Laboy interview that Drake is like "Steph Curry," meaning that you can never really count him out even when he's down because he's a superstar. There's the smallest of chances Ye is turning a corner, but he's way too unpredictable to definitively answer that.

Read More: SZA Reveals Release Date For Even More "LANA (SOS Deluxe)" Songs

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 799
News Authentic 221
2023 The Prince's Trust Gala Streetwear Doja Cat Flaunts Her Figure In Clear Saran Wrap-Inspired Outfit 6.7K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.1K