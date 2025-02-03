Kanye West Credits Kendrick Lamar For Taking Down His "Nemesis" Drake

Kanye West credited Kendrick Lamar for taking down his "nemesis" Drake following the Compton rapper's huge night at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Hosting a viewing party for his new interview with Justin Laboy on The Download podcast, West discussed Lamar and Drake's feud as well as the success of "Not Like Us."

West joked that Lamar "took him down for a little bit," before comparing Drake to a super villian who might get brought back in a future film. "Damn man, it was really challenging for me to make 'Father Stretch My Hands,' and different things and then you got 'Work,' a top five song ever created in life. I'm like still doing the drums, bringing Metro on." He then added that Drake's dead "for now," but fans can't count out a comeback. West previously attempted to join in on the viral beef by dropping a remix of Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar‘s "Like That."

Kanye West Speaks On Kendrick Lamar's Feud With Drake

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been having plenty of laughs in response to the clip. "I'm not even joking, Kanye has a special type of bipolar. Next two months his going to give Drake his flowers forgetting he said this," one user wrote. Another added: "He was his nemesis cause Drake had work while Ye had father stretch my hands?!? Do yall hear this?"