Kanye West Claims He Can Defeat Kendrick Lamar Because He's A "Genius"

Kanye West went on the Download podcast to discuss, well a number of topics. The rapper has been plagued by dozens of controversies over the last year. The topic he was especially eager to talk about, though, was the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. He praised Lamar for defeating Drake. He stated that no rapper should ever consider challenging Lamar to a rap battle again. Kanye West felt this rule did not apply to him, though, and his reasoning was typical Ye.

Kanye West told host Justin Laboy that Kendrick Lamar was the best at what he did. "If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose," he asserted. "This man does this." West likened Lamar to Street Fighter, saying that there's nothing that can be done to overcome the Compton rapper's skill set. Unless, your name is Kanye West. "You know, I'm a psycho genius," he told Laboy. The host reiterated West's point, stating: "Do not rap against Kendrick Lamar." West then completed the statement by claiming he would find a way to come out victorious. "Unless you're a psycho genius like me," he asserted.

Kanye West Told Other Rappers They Will "Lose" To Dot

Kanye West was feeling himself throughout the Download interview. The rapper took Laboy into the studio and made some of his boldest proclamations to date. West looked directly into the camera and claimed that he "defeated" the rap game single-handedly. "It's up for everybody," he stated. "I already beat the rap sh*t. I already beat the money sh*t." Kanye West then narrowed his focus and spoke on two people in particular: his wife, Bianca Censori, and Drake. "I already beat the baddest b*tch sh*t. I already beat the Drake," he yelled. "I'm the king."