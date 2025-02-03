Kanye West Keeps It A Buck After Being Asked Why People Think He's Crazy

Kanye West's latest interview with Justin Laboy is revealing quite a lot to fans, including why the general public views him in such a negative light. At one point, The Download host asked him bluntly, "How do you feel about being called crazy? Where do you believe that narrative came from?" For anyone hearing that question, you probably have a whole lot of reasons as to why people feel that way. Kanye West has certainly not made it easy for others to root for him and fully back his every move. However, if we are keeping 100 percent real, Ye has never operated that way. He's always going to speak his no mind no matter who it offends or what it affects.

He effectively terminated his creative partnership with Adidas over his various anti-Semitic rants and comments. If you remember, Kanye West said that he was just about "two months" away from filing for bankruptcy. As for where he was before that, he had a net worth of $2 billion, making him one of a small number of rappers to be in that billionaire category. Essentially, no matter how good he's got, Ye is going to do what he wants, whenever he wants.

Kanye West Hilariously Takes Accountability

Of course, that's just one example of his "crazy" behavior. The list goes on for miles and miles. But even though Kanye West may appear to not know what he's doing, he actually does. His answer to Laboy's question seemingly proves that he's pretty self-aware. "From me doing crazy sh*t," he directly said in response. All Laboy and Ye could do was laugh, with the interviewer adding, "Accountability in 2025! Oh, sh*t!"