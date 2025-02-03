Kanye West & Bianca Censori Lick Each Other During Scandalous Grammys Night

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were caught on camera licking each other following their headline-grabbing walk across the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. In a video obtained by TMZ from Justin LaBoy's afterparty for the event, the two are all over one another. Ye puts his hands on Censori's backside as she wears nothing but a mesh thong bodysuit.

It was far from the most risque outfit she wore on Sunday, considering she went to the Grammys in a sheer mini-dress without a bra or underwear. Fans on social media have been taking major issue with the move. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "The problem with Bianca Censori being nude in public is not that it causes nudity to exist on television, but that her partner is a man with a pattern of controlling his partners, including strictly dictating what they wear, and so she is constantly seen silent and naked." Another added: "If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked… That is called INDECENT EXPOSURE and it is a CRIME."

Kanye West Jokes About Being Crazy

Justin Laboy hosted a viewing of his new interview with Kanye West on Sunday night. During the conversation, West weighed in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud. He joked that Lamar "took him down for a little bit," before comparing Drake to a super villian who might come back in a future film. "Damn man, it was really challenging for me to make 'Father Stretch My Hands,' and different things and then you got 'Work,' a top five song ever created in life. I'm like still doing the drums, bringing Metro on," he said.