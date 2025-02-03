Bianca Censori's Sister Breaks Silence On Her & Kanye West's Shocking Grammys Look

BY Cole Blake 2.3K Views
Prototypes: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)
Bianca Censori's sister supported her on social media.

Bianca Censori‘s younger sister, Angelina, addressed her scandalous outfit at the Grammy Awards in a post on Instagram, as caught by Page Six. Bianca rocked nothing but a sheer dress with no bra or underwear under it to walk the red carpet. The outfit led to mayhem on social media as fans couldn't believe the look. Angelina reposted a clip of the couple on the red carpet on her Instagram Story. She also shared a picture of Bianca dropping her fur coat on the ground to reveal the dress.

The red carpet outfit wasn't the only reason Kanye West and Bianca Censori made headlines on Sunday. A video also surfaced of them at Justin Laboy's afterparty licking one another. At that event, Bianca changed into a mesh thong bodysuit. Fans have been taking to X (formerly Twitter) with plenty of complaints about the behavior. "Maybe this is a non woke take but you shouldn’t be allowed to be nude at televised events sorry like????????," one viral post reads. Another jokes: "It’s a bit ironic that her last name is Censori when absolutely nothing is censored."

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Attend The Grammy Awards
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In other news, Kanye West is currently working on his next studio album, Bully. He recently credited his daughter, North, with helping him fall back in love with making music. “This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

West still hasn't confirmed a release date for the highly-anticipated project. He did provide some new details during an interview with Justin Laboy that premiered over the weekend, however. He says he's going to be using artificial intelligence to help craft the project, which has caused plenty of backlash online.

