Bianca Censori Catches A Huge Break Following Kanye West Grammys Stunt

Bianca Censori and Kanye stole the show at the Grammys.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West made waves at the Grammys this past Sunday after they showed up to the red carpet in style. Of course, Ye wore a simply black t-shirt and some black pants. Meanwhile, Censori showed up with a huge fur coat that she eventually took off to reveal a see-through dress. Ye's wife was practically naked on the Grammy red carpet, and this immediately went viral on social media. Some fans were completely stunned by all of this while others were outraged.

There were some who argued that this could violate obscenity laws and that Censori could be arrested for public nudity. However, it appears as though nothing of the sort is going to happen. According to TMZ, law enforcement officials at the LAPD have confirmed that no criminal complaints were made towards Censori. This means that her and Ye are completely off the hook for their stunt. If you were expecting the couple to see some form of punishment for all of this, you are going to be sorely disappointed.

Bianca Censori Off The Hook
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

There were also rumors that Ye and Censori were never invited to the Grammys. This is simply untrue. According to reports, the two were allowed to attend the event. The only issue is that the Grammys were completely thrown off guard by Censori's outfit on the red carpet. There was also a rumor that the two had been thrown out. This was also debunked. Instead, Ye and Censori decided to shake things up on the carpet and dip out.

These two know how to make headlines and that is exactly what they have done over the past couple of days. Don't expect them to stop this anytime soon. Kanye West has been a maestro at this kind of thing for years, for better or for worse. As for Censori, one can't help but be concerned for her well-being these days.

