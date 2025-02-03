Kanye West Reveals The Minute Details Of Bianca Censori's Revealing Grammys Outfit

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 27.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Prototypes: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)
Ye & his wife always makes a show-stopping entrance.

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, turned heads at the 2025 Grammy Awards, arriving in a dress so sheer it was nearly transparent on camera. The billionaire mogul later described the design as couture. During the awards ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 2), Ye took to Instagram to showcase the outfit. He first posted a photo of the dress hanging against an off-white wall, its delicate fabric almost blending into the background. “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love. My best friend. My wife,” he captioned the image.

Kanye West followed up with a series of Polaroids featuring Censori modeling the dress. Ye appeared in a few shots, captioning the post simply: “Love story.” Meanwhile, Censori shared her own snapshots on Instagram, opting for a caption-free approach that let the visuals speak for themselves. On the Grammys red carpet, she initially covered part of the dress with a coat, teasing the full reveal. Once unveiled, the gown’s barely-there design sparked conversation both online and at the event.

More: Kanye West Apologizes For Unhinged Tweet About Wanting To Sleep With Kamala Harris

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Shock The Grammys' Red Carpet With Nude Body Suit
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Beyond the fashion spectacle, Ye had a presence at the awards in another way. His track “Carnival,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti, was nominated for Best Rap Song. Whether through music or fashion, Ye and Censori once again proved they know how to command attention.

Ye would meet popular streamer Kai Cenat as he arrived at the Grammys. The two exchanged greetings. Kai and Ye are scheduled to conduct a livestream together in Japan soon. The mogul is working on his forthcoming album, Bully. He credits his daughter North West as one of his inspiratons for returning to music. The album will follow his joint album series with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1 and 2. The Wests collaborated on new music in 2024 with a popular K-Pop star Yuno Miles.

More: Ye Salutes Donald Trump & Trolls Kamala Harris After Returning To Billionaire Status

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
NBA: All Star Celebrity Game-Shannon at Stephen A Music Ye & Kai Cenat Dap It Up At The Grammys 1158
FC Internazionale v Atletico Madrid: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Streetwear Bianca Censori Tightens Her Dress For A Curvy Look While Shopping In Tokyo With Kanye West 24.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
Bianca Censori Outfit Exposed Behind Vultures Listening Party Pop Culture News Streetwear Bianca Censori Goes Back To Baring Her Behind At "Vultures" Listening Party 100.4K