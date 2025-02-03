Kanye West Reveals The Minute Details Of Bianca Censori's Revealing Grammys Outfit

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, turned heads at the 2025 Grammy Awards, arriving in a dress so sheer it was nearly transparent on camera. The billionaire mogul later described the design as couture. During the awards ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 2), Ye took to Instagram to showcase the outfit. He first posted a photo of the dress hanging against an off-white wall, its delicate fabric almost blending into the background. “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love. My best friend. My wife,” he captioned the image.

Kanye West followed up with a series of Polaroids featuring Censori modeling the dress. Ye appeared in a few shots, captioning the post simply: “Love story.” Meanwhile, Censori shared her own snapshots on Instagram, opting for a caption-free approach that let the visuals speak for themselves. On the Grammys red carpet, she initially covered part of the dress with a coat, teasing the full reveal. Once unveiled, the gown’s barely-there design sparked conversation both online and at the event.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Shock The Grammys' Red Carpet With Nude Body Suit

Beyond the fashion spectacle, Ye had a presence at the awards in another way. His track “Carnival,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti, was nominated for Best Rap Song. Whether through music or fashion, Ye and Censori once again proved they know how to command attention.