Kanye West Reveals The Minute Details Of Bianca Censori's Revealing Grammys Outfit

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, turned heads at the 2025 Grammy Awards, arriving in a dress so sheer it was nearly transparent on camera. The billionaire mogul later described the design as couture. During the awards ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 2), Ye took to Instagram to showcase the outfit. He first posted a photo of the dress hanging against an off-white wall, its delicate fabric almost blending into the background. “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love. My best friend. My wife,” he captioned the image.
Kanye West followed up with a series of Polaroids featuring Censori modeling the dress. Ye appeared in a few shots, captioning the post simply: “Love story.” Meanwhile, Censori shared her own snapshots on Instagram, opting for a caption-free approach that let the visuals speak for themselves. On the Grammys red carpet, she initially covered part of the dress with a coat, teasing the full reveal. Once unveiled, the gown’s barely-there design sparked conversation both online and at the event.
Kanye West & Bianca Censori Shock The Grammys' Red Carpet With Nude Body Suit
Beyond the fashion spectacle, Ye had a presence at the awards in another way. His track “Carnival,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti, was nominated for Best Rap Song. Whether through music or fashion, Ye and Censori once again proved they know how to command attention.
Ye would meet popular streamer Kai Cenat as he arrived at the Grammys. The two exchanged greetings. Kai and Ye are scheduled to conduct a livestream together in Japan soon. The mogul is working on his forthcoming album, Bully. He credits his daughter North West as one of his inspiratons for returning to music. The album will follow his joint album series with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1 and 2. The Wests collaborated on new music in 2024 with a popular K-Pop star Yuno Miles.
[Via]