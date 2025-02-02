Ye Salutes Donald Trump & Trolls Kamala Harris After Returning To Billionaire Status

Ye, formerly Kanye West, appears to be in a great mood after news broke that he is one of the richest man in hip-hop again, and thanks Trump for it. The mogul took to X over the weekend to pay respects to the President while trolling the former presidental candidate, Kamala Harris. "Trumps back in office," Ye tweets. "Ye's back a billionaire. The world might just be ok." After the tweet, Ye would change his profile photo to Kamala Harris.

Ye would also acknowledge the Grammys. In a separate tweet, Yeezy would share his appreciation for the nomination of his latest single, "Carnival," from the second volume of his new Vultures series. "Thank you to the Grammies for nominating Carnival," he tweets. West and Grammys relationship has been a rollercoaster since they had to remove the mogul from the ceremony in the mid-2000s. The mogul stormed the stage to say "Beyonce had the greatest music video of all-time," while Taylor Swift was accepting her award.

Ye has reportedly reclaimed his status among hip-hop’s billionaire elite, surpassing JAY-Z as the wealthiest rapper alive. On January 23, the influential artist and fashion mogul posted on Instagram, celebrating his reported $2.77 billion net worth. He credited the valuation firm Eton Venture Services for the figure and captioned the post, “LAA LA LA LA,” seemingly reveling in his financial comeback. According to Eton, his resurgence stems from his extensive music catalog and full ownership of the Yeezy trademark.