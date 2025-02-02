Ye Salutes Donald Trump & Trolls Kamala Harris After Returning To Billionaire Status

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 3.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Ye says “Life is Good” right now.

Ye, formerly Kanye West, appears to be in a great mood after news broke that he is one of the richest man in hip-hop again, and thanks Trump for it. The mogul took to X over the weekend to pay respects to the President while trolling the former presidental candidate, Kamala Harris. "Trumps back in office," Ye tweets. "Ye's back a billionaire. The world might just be ok." After the tweet, Ye would change his profile photo to Kamala Harris.

Ye would also acknowledge the Grammys. In a separate tweet, Yeezy would share his appreciation for the nomination of his latest single, "Carnival," from the second volume of his new Vultures series. "Thank you to the Grammies for nominating Carnival," he tweets. West and Grammys relationship has been a rollercoaster since they had to remove the mogul from the ceremony in the mid-2000s. The mogul stormed the stage to say "Beyonce had the greatest music video of all-time," while Taylor Swift was accepting her award.

More: Will Donald Trump Pardon The Fugees' Pras After Corruption Conviction?

Ye Celebrates Billionaire Return Praising President Trump, Grammys, & Trolling Harris

Ye has reportedly reclaimed his status among hip-hop’s billionaire elite, surpassing JAY-Z as the wealthiest rapper alive. On January 23, the influential artist and fashion mogul posted on Instagram, celebrating his reported $2.77 billion net worth. He credited the valuation firm Eton Venture Services for the figure and captioned the post, “LAA LA LA LA,” seemingly reveling in his financial comeback. According to Eton, his resurgence stems from his extensive music catalog and full ownership of the Yeezy trademark.

West lost his billionaire standing in 2022 after Adidas cut ties with him, ending their lucrative Yeezy partnership over his antisemitic remarks. At the time, Forbes estimated that the collaboration accounted for $1.5 billion of his wealth, which had been valued at $2 billion. The split sent his fortune plunging to an estimated $400 million. In a 2024 interview with TMZ, West admitted the financial blow nearly bankrupted him. “I was two months from going bankrupt, really… And we survived. We survived through the cancellation.”

More: The Game Slams Donald Trump For Ignoring Altadena During Trip To Los Angeles

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony Music Kanye West Flexes Reclaimed Billionaire Status In Instagram Bio 972
News: Kanye West Music Kanye West’s Shocking Official Net Worth Revealed 30.0K
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower Politics Kanye West Asks Trump To Be His Presidential Running Mate 47.9K