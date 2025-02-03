Ye & Kai Cenat Dap It Up At The Grammys

NBA: All Star Celebrity Game-Shannon at Stephen A
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kai Cenat (3) of Team Shannon on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Ye and Kai finally meet.

Fans have been awaiting a meet-up between Kai Cenat and Ye, formerly Kanye West, since they were scheduled to stream together last year. The two would cross paths on Sunday, February 2, arriving at the 67th Grammy Awards. Kai Cenat wait for Ye to extend the greeting, with the two dapping it up and acknowledging one another. Kai Cenat arrives after enjoying himself as a guest at the WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis on Saturday night (February 1). Ye would make headlines last night as well with tweets about Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and returning to his billionaire status. It was announced last week that Ye topped Jay-Z as the richest rapper in hip-hop.

Ye had a very productive 2024 in fashion and music. The icon prepares the release of his forthcoming album, Bully, coming soon. He recently returned from overseas after celebrating his wife, Bianca Censori, birthday. The two danced the night away among friends and Censori's family.

Kai Cenat Links Up With Ye Outside The Grammys

Before attending the ceremony, Ye acknowledged his nomination on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the recognition. His track “Carnival”—featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti—is up for Best Rap Song, adding another milestone to his storied career. The nomination comes amid renewed attention on Ye’s creative output, as anticipation builds for his upcoming album. Speaking to his audience on a recent stream, Cenat shared that Ye has been in high spirits, likely due to his album’s impending release.

“I was on the phone with Ye,” Cenat revealed. “He’s ready for me to come to Japan. We gotta hurry up and do that. He’s in a great mood, bro. I think he’s happy because of the album and everything. This could all be a big prank—I don’t know.” He continued: “It’s crazy, bro. We’ve been talking almost every day. Never would I have thought I’d be able to say that.”

