Kai Cenat Checks Elliott Wilson At Grammys Over Past Nicki Minaj Beef

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kai Cenat defends streamers against Elliott Wilson.

Kai Cenat had an exciting Grammy experience on Sunday evening (Feb. 2). After meeting Ye, the popular streamer ran into the legendary hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson. Wilson and Cenat clashed in the past over the journalist's remarks about streamers infiltating hip-hop. In front of Complex's Jordan Rose, Cenat confronted Wilson to defend his success and previous remarks by journalist against Nicki Minaj. "You come here," Kai said to Elliott. "You dissed my livestream... You gotta stop doing that!" Elliott apologized again and acknowledged Kai's success. They both agreed to unify the cultures and elevate.

They would address the Nicki Minaj beef and put the past behind them. The original dispute between the journalist and streamer began in January 2024. When Wilson shared a screenshot of Minaj twerking during her Twitch livestream with Cenat, captioning it “Hip Hop journalism.” The comment appeared to critique the shift toward new media platforms, where artists increasingly engage with fans rather than traditional press.

More: Ye & Kai Cenat Dap It Up At The Grammys

Kai Cenat & Elliott Wilson Meet Face-To-Face At The Grammys

Minaj quickly addressed the post, but Cenat weighed in later, sharing his thoughts on January 10. “Elliott responded to Nicki right away, but the way I see it, people have been doing things the same way for years. When something new comes along, they don’t always understand it,” Cenat explained. He remained unfazed by Wilson’s remarks. “Stuff like that doesn’t bother me because I know where I stand. I’m young, and I have a long journey ahead,” he added. Wilson later reposted Cenat’s response.

Wilson later softened his stance, acknowledging Cenat’s impact. “Kai carved his own lane, built a platform, and deserves respect. Salute to the streamers and young creatives pushing the culture forward.” The 67th Grammy Awards marked as Kai Cenat's first visit. After Kai Cenat, Wilson would go on to beef with other celebrities such as Cam'ron, Mase, Benzino, Drake, and more. Kendrick Lamar would label Wilson a "snitch" during the making of "Not Like Us" music video.

More: Kai Cenat Explains Why He's Still Cool With Drake Despite Giving Kendrick Lamar The Win

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Elliott Wilson Kai Cenat Apology Birthday Hip Hop News Pop Culture Elliott Wilson Sends Kai Cenat An Apology On His Birthday 1138
The 2023 Streamy Awards - Show Pop Culture Kai Cenat Responds To Elliot Wilson's Nicki Minaj Stream Criticism, Reacts To Charlamagne Tha God's Praise 1053
2022 Revolt Summit Music Elliott Wilson Slammed For Offset & Quavo Post Featuring Gunna 1.5K
Nicki Minaj Elliott Wilson Response Kai Cenat 50 Cent Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Disses Elliott Wilson For Kai Cenat Criticism, 50 Cent Chimes In 2.5K