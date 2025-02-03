Kai Cenat Checks Elliott Wilson At Grammys Over Past Nicki Minaj Beef

Kai Cenat had an exciting Grammy experience on Sunday evening (Feb. 2). After meeting Ye, the popular streamer ran into the legendary hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson. Wilson and Cenat clashed in the past over the journalist's remarks about streamers infiltating hip-hop. In front of Complex's Jordan Rose, Cenat confronted Wilson to defend his success and previous remarks by journalist against Nicki Minaj. "You come here," Kai said to Elliott. "You dissed my livestream... You gotta stop doing that!" Elliott apologized again and acknowledged Kai's success. They both agreed to unify the cultures and elevate.

They would address the Nicki Minaj beef and put the past behind them. The original dispute between the journalist and streamer began in January 2024. When Wilson shared a screenshot of Minaj twerking during her Twitch livestream with Cenat, captioning it “Hip Hop journalism.” The comment appeared to critique the shift toward new media platforms, where artists increasingly engage with fans rather than traditional press.

Kai Cenat & Elliott Wilson Meet Face-To-Face At The Grammys

Minaj quickly addressed the post, but Cenat weighed in later, sharing his thoughts on January 10. “Elliott responded to Nicki right away, but the way I see it, people have been doing things the same way for years. When something new comes along, they don’t always understand it,” Cenat explained. He remained unfazed by Wilson’s remarks. “Stuff like that doesn’t bother me because I know where I stand. I’m young, and I have a long journey ahead,” he added. Wilson later reposted Cenat’s response.