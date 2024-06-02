Charlamagne Tha God Warns Kai Cenat To Stay Away From "Old School Journalists"

Charlamagne Tha God says "old school journalists" don't want to see Kai Cenat succeed.

Charlamagne Tha God has come to Kai Cenat's defense and is advising him to stay away from "old school journalists" who don't want to see him succeed. He shared his comments on the controversial live streamer during an episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz.

“Stay away from these dirty ass n****s, these Hip-Hop f*cking old school journalists who don’t really wanna see you succeed. You ain't never even claim to be a journalist." From there, he explained that one of his friends recently got mad because Cenat didn't know the title of JAY-Z's first album. "JAY-Z's first album is older than Kai Cenat," Charlamagne remarked. "Reasonable Doubt is 26. Kai is 22. I don't care that he don't know that."

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks At The 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network)

It's not the first time Charlamagne has come to Cenat's defense. When Elliott Wilson criticized the streamer earlier this year, the Breakfast Club host similarly praised him. In response, Cenat said on social media. “Elliott did respond immediately to Nicki’s tweet about him, but the way I viewed it was like, right now in today’s day and age, people been doing it for so long that it’s been the same for years and years. But when there’s a new thing that’s out, they can’t really grasp and understand it," he said at the time. "So sh*t like that don’t necessarily bother me because I know the position I’m in and I know I’m young, bro. I have a whole journey ahead of me.”

Charlamagne Tha God Shares Advice For Kai Cenat