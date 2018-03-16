journalism
- MusicElliott Wilson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Hip Hop Journalist Worth?Trace Elliott Wilson's influential career in hip-hop journalism, from editor to media entrepreneur, leading to a significant net worth.By Rain Adams
- MusicNicki Minaj Disses Elliott Wilson For Kai Cenat Criticism, 50 Cent Chimes InThe Trinidadian superstar questioned why the Rap Radar host is so quick to look down on another Black man's success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAddison Rae Decimated On Twitter After Getting UFC Broadcast JobAddison Rae had a bad day on Twitter after her snarky post.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichael Jordan Donates $1 Million To Morehouse For Journalism & Sports CareersJordan makes good on his promise. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureKatie Couric Speaks About Matt Laurer At Event In NYCKatie Couric spoke about Matt Laurer earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicBushwick Bill's Daughter Issues Statement Condemning Faulty Death ReportsBushwick Bill's daughter asks for privacy in the advent of false reports on his father's health.By Devin Ch
- SportsSports Illustrated Sold To Authentic Brands Group For $110 MillionSports Illustrated is seen as an attractive brand.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJon Jones Talked Down To A Female Reporter For Asking About Failed Drug TestThe UFC fighter was not a fan of these questions.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj Put On Blast By Forbes Writer Saying She "Reeks Of Desperation"Is Nicki Minaj contending with more criticism than usual?By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Sues HipHopDX For Publishing Picture Without His Consent50 Cent backed up his promise to sue the hip hop news site.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks "No Longer Wants To Exchange Energy With Clueless Millennial Hipsters"Azealia Banks with a warning for her next interview hopeful.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Confronts Reporter Over Pink Hair CommentsBlac Chyna is growing tired of critics questioning her parenting.By Devin Ch
- InterviewsSacha Jenkins Talks The State Of The Culture, Co-Authoring Eminem's Bio & MoreTHE PLUG: OG journalist Sacha Jenkins speaks on executive producing "Rapture," the state of hip hop, co-authoring Eminem's bio & more.By Aron A.
- MusicNardwuar Vs. YBN Nahmir: His R&B Past, Videogaming & Embarassing PhotosYBN Nahmir linked up with Nardwuar the Human Serviette for a stroll down memory lane.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Re-Writes Gossip Headlines Involving Kanye West & FamilyElle Magazine cover star Kim Kardashian reworks a bunch of misleading headlines.By Devin Ch