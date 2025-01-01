"It Is What It Is" Unleashes On Elliott Wilson After Cam'ron & Mase Criticism

Cam'ron and Mase appear to be furious with Elliott Wilson.

The Instagram account for Cam'ron and Mase's talk show, It Is What It Is, went off on Elliott Wilson in multiple scathing posts on Tuesday night. The veteran music journalist had criticized the show during an appearance on Rory and Mal's podcast earlier in the week.

"THE YEAR JUST STARTED & WE JUST CHILLING MINDING OUR BUSINESS SIPPING [champagne emoji] & HERE COME THIS 'CUBAN GOODING JR' LOOKING MUTHAFU*KA WITH HIS SALTY HATING AZZ," the caption of the first post begins. "HEY YO @elliottwilson YOU WASHED & NOBODY IS CHECKING FOR YOU, #WETHENEWSOURCE GET USE TO IT [clown emoji] YOU A BONA FIED HATER AT IT’s FINEST."

Cam'ron & Mase Attend NBA Playoffs

May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron (left) and Mase sit courtside during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In a follow-up post, the account added a screenshot of Wilson's Instagram page to reveal that they don't follow him. They wrote: "HEY @elliottwilson THEN YOU GOT SOME NERVE TO BE FOLLOWING US, BUT AS YOU CAN SEE WE DON’t FOLLOW YOU [clown emoji] SO WITH THAT BEING SAID “CURVE” YA BREATH STANK, IF “PUN” WAS ALVE HE WILL TELL YOU GO THAT WAY."

"It Is What It Is" Goes Off On Elliott Wilson