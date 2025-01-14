Elliott Wilson & Cam'ron Speak Face To Face Following Heated Criticism

Elliott Wilson and Cam'ron discussed the state of music journalism.

Elliott Wilson spoke with Cam'ron for a new episode of Talk With Flee, in which the two discuss their recent feud over Wilson's criticism of Cam and music journalism. Wilson shared a preview of the discussion on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon. In the clip, Cam trolls Wilson, joking: "When I'm looking at Elliott now, it's like, I didn't know your face looked like pepper-jack turkey. The texture of your skin looks like pepper-jack turkey. You look like you sweat duck sauce. You look like a sloppy sandwich in the face. My bad, I didn't know. I've never really looked at you like that."

Wilson made his initial criticism of Cam during an interview with Rory and Mal, last month. “Everybody is media. Cam’ron’s running around like he’s Stephen A. Smith. It’s what we’re dealing with,” Wilson stated at the time. “Why is he a sports journalist? Because he has an opinion? He’s got Mase having a job because the bag is there! […] This is the s**t I do well and now everybody wants to do it. I don’t like it.”

Elliott Wilson Attends Premiere Of "The Vince Staples Show"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Elliott Wilson attends Netflix’s THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 12 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Cam'ron and Mase ended up shooting back with several fiery posts on Instagram. "THE YEAR JUST STARTED & WE JUST CHILLING MINDING OUR BUSINESS SIPPING [champagne emoji] & HERE COME THIS 'CUBAN GOODING JR' LOOKING MUTHAFU*KA WITH HIS SALTY HATING AZZ," they wrote in one post. "HEY YO @elliottwilson YOU WASHED & NOBODY IS CHECKING FOR YOU, #WETHENEWSOURCE GET USE TO IT [clown emoji] YOU A BONA FIED HATER AT IT’s FINEST."

Cam'ron Speaks With Elliott Wilson