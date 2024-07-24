Elliott Wilson Slams Charlamagne In Fiery Rant For "Talking Crazy" About Him

Elliott Wilson says he's tired of Charlamagne Tha God.

Elliott Wilson went off on Charlamagne Tha God during an appearance on the Bag Fuel Podcast, earlier this week. Wilson was unhappy with The Breakfast Club host for criticizing Complex's decision to list him at number five on the "Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking." He landed one spot behind Charlamagne who ranked number four behind only Kai Cenat, Joe Budden, and DJ Akademiks.

"I feel like we just never really clicked like that and also I didn't like the last Brilliant Idiots sh*t he did talking crazy about me being on that list," Wilson said. "Never explaining why I shouldn't be top five, and I'm just tired of his sh*t. It's old school. At a certain point, you just gotta say f*ck this person. F*ck you. I was born in 1971. It can just be that. We don't have to be cool. We don't gotta pretend."

From there, he remarked that he's not here to get a "legendary badge" like Angie Martinez or Sway Calloway. "I'm here to compete right now in the year of 2024. I know I'm a legend already. I still want to create great content... I was hot before you n***a. I'll be hot forever. When you was getting Wendy [Williams] coffee n***a, I was hot," he finished. Check out his full comments from the interview below.

Elliott Wilson Speaks On Hate From Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne never explained why he didn't feel Wilson should be so high. While reading off the list during an episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, he simply remarked: "What else we got? Elliott! You shouldn't be number five" and kept it moving. Be on the lookout for further updates on Elliott Wilson on HotNewHipHop.

