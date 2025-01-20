Charlamagne Tha God Annoyed By Cam'ron & Elliott Wilson "Sad" Conversation

The ongoing feud between Charlamagne Tha God and Elliott Wilson has intensified recently, rooted in professional rivalries and public critiques. After Charlamagne calls Wilson an "idiot," the Breakfast Club host wished that Cam'ron conducted an interview with friend Jim Jones instead of Elliott Wilson last week. On The Brilliant Idot podcast, C Tha God shared that the interview between Cam'ron and Elliott Wilson was sad.

Speaking to co-host Andrew Schulz, C Tha God said Wilson and Cam's interview was "sad." "I would rather see Cam and Jim have the conversation that Cam wasted his time with the guy whose face looks like it was uncircumcised," said Charlamagne Tha God. "I would rather Cam and Jim had that nice conversation opposed to Elliott. It's just sad, man." Charlamagne continued to diss Wilson: "I just think it's wack... You can't be the guy that is sticking your chest out, saying whatever you want to say whenever you want to say it, but as soon as someone put some pressure on you." Charlamagne refers to the recent diss between Jim Jones and Cam'ron last week.

Charlamagne Prefers Jim Jones & Cam'ron Talk Over Cam'ron & Elliott Wilson Talk

Charlamagne, on his Brilliant Idiots podcast, elaborated on his issues with Wilson, accusing him of avoiding direct confrontation while making disparaging comments. He emphasized the need for consistency, stating, "We gotta stop the performative stuff… I need you to keep that same energy for people that you really should have smoke with." This exchange highlights the tension between the two media personalities, stemming from professional competition and public disagreements. Both have used their platforms to voice their grievances, contributing to the ongoing nature of their feud.