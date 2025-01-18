Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Why DJ Akademiks Accusing LeBron James Of Cheating Was A Bad Idea

Earlier this month, DJ Akademiks made some shocking claims about LeBron James, which quickly took the internet by storm. During a stream, he alleged that LeBron James cheated on his wife Savannah with the help of none other than Drake. "Let me just tell you what I've heard. LeBron, you and Drake used to go on two mans," he alleged. "You’ve been cheating on your g*ddamn wife [...] Drake used to facilitate the h*es."

For obvious reasons, this earned Ak a great deal of backlash from social media users. This week, however, he seemed to walk back his claims during a conversation with Kai Cenat. "Yo, Kai, I'ma keep it a bean with you," he said in part. "I hate when people in the game – Yo, I feel like Drake, like, half told on him. I don't like when n***as is half doing s**t. Yo, I'ma keep it a bean. Nah, I f**k with Bron. I ain't gon' lie, I kind of feel bad."

Charlamagne Tha God Claims Drake Won't Cover DJ Akademiks' Legal Fees If LeBron James Goes After Him

Now, during a recent episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne Tha God has weighed in on the debacle. According to him, he doesn't think this was a good idea on Akademiks' part, as it could cause people to question his credibility. Moreover, he thinks if LeBron decides to take legal action, Drake might not have his back. "I don't think that was a good move," he explained. "I don't think you should jump out the window and say things about somebody that the person feeding you isn't willing to say themself. And I just don't know why... What does Ak gain from that?"

"Those are some heavy accusations to put on somebody. I don't know what's true and what's not true. I just don't see the point of Akademiks saying that because I wouldn't want to see Akademiks get caught up in no legal trouble," he added. "At the end of the day, Drake's not going to take care of his legal fees."