DJ Akademiks Seemingly Retracts His Claims That Drake Helped LeBron James Cheat

Drake recently lit the Internet up for... Well, a whole lot of reasons, but this time around, we're specifically talking about his supposed allusions to LeBron James cheating on his wife. DJ Akademiks – ever the OVO cheerleader – was one of many media figures to comment on this, even alleging that the 6ix God facilitated "two mans" with the NBA superstar in Toronto. This drew an understandable wave of backlash and criticism, something that seems to have changed Ak's perspective on this reporting. He recently spoke with Kai Cenat over the phone about this during the streamer's Twitch session, issuing what seems to be an apology for his exaggerated remarks.

"Yo, Kai, I'ma keep it a bean with you," DJ Akademiks began. "I hate when people in the game – Yo, I feel like Drake, like, half told on him. I don't like when n***as is half doing s**t. Yo, I'ma keep it a bean. Nah, I f**k with Bron. I ain't gon' lie, I kind of feel bad. I went back online and I seen so many people mad, I'm like, 'Yo, if y'all want to go with everything I said was cap, I'll go with that.' You know what I mean? But I feel like Drake kind of brought something – and I feel like Drake was kind of half telling on him already. There's a couple of n***as that half told on Bron already."

DJ Akademiks Reflects On LeBron James & Drake Claims

Then, Kai Cenat told DJ Akademiks that he's a "messy a** n***a." "You right," he replied. "You right. Aye, listen, I don't do half nothing, I do it fully. You know what I'm saying? Nah, we got to bring that back to you, I agree with you. I love LeBron. [...] Listen, man, we love LeBron. That’s one of our national icons, so we got to hold down his legacy. We got to hold down his reputation. We love LeBron. Everything I said was cap. This s**t is not real."

So there you have it: DJ Akademiks is walking back his claims about LeBron James and Drake. Now all that Drizzy has to do is retract his federal defamation lawsuit against UMG, and we might be back to business as usual.